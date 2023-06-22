Paris summit sets challenge of unleashing global finance for the climate

President Emmanuel Macron called for a new global financial order that helps states avoid a choice between alleviating poverty and responding to climate change at a major summit designed to bridge north vs south divisions.

Flanked by world leaders including Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mr Macron said a shake-up of the World Bank, IMF and multilateral lenders should be the outcome of the two-day meeting in Paris.

Doing so would resolve a shortage of lending to dozens of countries that were currently facing dire choices. “No decision maker or country should ever have to choose between reducing the problem of poverty and protecting our planet,” he said. “We have to be able to face both challenges at once.”

He said a New Global Financing Pact should respect the sovereignty of every nation as the world agreed to invest much more by reorganising financial structures. He welcomed comments by leaders of the World Bank and IMF to use more of their capital to boost borrowing on markets by developing countries. “There's a lot of money in the world,” he said. “I think we can make our system work much better if this cash was used to serve progress for the planet.”

He said the provision of rich country guarantees would offset the risks of lending to the very poorest and mobilising capital would be possible with more innovative international agreements. While there is a broad global representation at the meeting, only one other G7 leader, Olaf Scholz of Germany, has attended.

To launch the summit, Mr Macron joined President Joe Biden and Ursula von der Leyen, the EC president, to set out the goals for the meeting, which has up to 50 heads of government gathered at the former base of the French stock exchange.

“We want our system to better meet the needs of development and fight against vulnerabilities, now increased by climate risks and which risk weakening the capacities of countries to reduce poverty and achieve inclusive economic growth,” the trio wrote in an editorial published in Le Monde. “Disasters caused by climate change will increase in intensity and frequency, and will disproportionately affect the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. These issues know no borders, and pose an existential risk to our societies and our economies.”

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna greet each other as they arrive for the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. Reuters

Mr El Sisi said the Covid-19 and Ukraine war shocks had changed the circumstances for debtors who were eager to make climate investments but could not. “Green growth is not an alternative to sustainable development,” he said. “We will have to finance development in the context of a new multilateral agenda. It’s very important today to say we have a plan to deal with our debt.”

Mohamed Bazoum, the president of Niger, told the meeting that it was a chance to set up reforms before COP28 in the UAE and the G20 in New Delhi later in the year, where a “more robust and fair” architecture can be agreed.

Speaking from the perspective of change in Niger and the wider Sahel region, he said droughts had shaped his world. “The Sahel is a synonym for drought but also for violence,” he said. “The migrant crisis and security crisis are fed by the climate crisis and food crisis.”

Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados, spoke of the moral imperative of saving the planet and “make it liveable”. “It is important that we move to action,” she said. “Privately I call this the how dare you summit. How dare you upset the order?

“We speak not only for the need for money but for the transformation of the global financial infrastructure.”

Ms Mottley, founder of Bridgetown Initiative that pushes for a just energy transition, said countries needed disaster clauses in global debt arrangements if they needed to pause repayments. World Bank reform “at scale” is now on the agenda, she added.

Mr Guterres said the majority of the 50 countries most vulnerable to climate were in an intolerable debt situation. He attacked the “obsolete, dysfunctional and unfair” world financial infrastructure that perpetuates and worsens global inequality.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has backed debt restructuring calls to ease the burden of those countries most heavily indebted.

“At this summit, the United States will continue to push for the full and speedy participation of all bilateral creditors in debt negotiations,” Ms Yellen was to say. “A key pillar of economic stability is debt sustainability – the international community must come together to support countries that are currently in crisis.”

France Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna greets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as she arrives at the Palais Brogniart for the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. EPA

The United States, EU and others have been pushing a series of reforms to the IMF and World Bank since late last year.

These include proposals to reform the governance of lenders to ensure a greater role for major emerging markets and developing economies. This would be accompanied by an expanded mission to integrate climate change financing into the lending models.

Wealthier countries are expected to agree to shift $100 billion in IMF special drawing rights from rich countries to vulnerable economies in Paris. SDRs are foreign exchange reserve assets awarded to countries based on how much they contribute to the IMF.

Lending these foreign exchange reserve assets to the IMF would allow it to lend more to developing economies.

Ahead of the summit, France and Japan announced that they would redeploy 30 per cent of their SDRs for this purpose.

The World Bank's primary objective is to promote long-term economic development and poverty reduction, while the IMF looks to promote global macroeconomic and financial stability by providing financial and technical assistance and policy advice.

Some developing countries have voiced concerns that these reforms could lead regional lenders to prioritise climate change over poverty alleviation.

The most significant breakthrough so far came at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, when agreement was reached to boost the World Bank's lending capacity by up to $5 billion per year for 10 years.

This was achieved primarily by increasing the bank's leverage, and not through the provision of additional funding from World Bank member countries