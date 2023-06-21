German woman sentenced to nine years for keeping Yazidi as slave in Iraq

A state court in Koblenz, Germany, has convicted a 37-year-old woman, known as “Nadine K”, on multiple charges, including crimes against humanity, membership in a foreign terrorist organisation, and aiding and abetting genocide on Wednesday, according to the German news agency dpa.

Following her time with ISIS in Iraq and Syria, the court found Nadine K guilty of keeping a young Yazidi woman as a domestic slave for three years, during which her husband subjected the captive to regular sexual abuse.

Prosecutors highlighted that the accused was aware of her husband's actions and failed to intervene.

The accused, along with her husband, moved to Syria in 2014 and joined ISIS.

By 2015, the couple had moved to Mosul, Iraq, where they allegedly enslaved the Yazidi woman, Naveen Rasho.

Ms Rasho, the primary witness in the case, shared her traumatic experiences of violence and abuse under the defendant's control.

Nadine K was responsible for the household, their two daughters, and the woman they had captured.

Ms Rasho was forced to cook and clean for the couple throughout her captivity.

Despite her sentencing, Nadine K maintains her innocence, arguing that she did not coerce Ms Rasho, but expressed shame for not having done more to help her.

Bahar Elias, a 40-year-old displaced Iraqi woman from the Yazidi community, holds photos of her family members kidnapped by ISIS. AFP

This case is among several in Germany involving women who travelled to ISIS-controlled territories.

Another German woman, a convert to Islam, was convicted in 2021 for allowing a five-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband had enslaved to die of thirst.

A spotlight on the Yazidi genocide

In 2014, ISIS seized large parts of Iraq and Syria, leading to the deaths of 1,200 Yazidis and the enslavement of nearly 12,000 women and girls.

A large portion of the Yazidi minority in Iraq, approximately 550,000, were forced to abandon their homes, predominantly in the Mount Sinjar area.

These women were taken into captivity in Iraq and Syria, where the extremists subjected them to torture, rape and forced labour.

After extensive investigation, a UN team concluded that there was “clear and convincing evidence that genocide was committed.”

Germany, which is believed to house the world's largest Yazidi diaspora, officially recognised the Yazidi genocide earlier this year.

The German parliament is actively pursuing cases involving crimes committed against the Yazidi people, placing a crucial emphasis on justice for this ancient community, whose unique religious beliefs have roots in Christianity, Judaism, Islam and Manicheanism.