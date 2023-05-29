Erdogan seen handing cash to voters at Istanbul polling station

A video has emerged online in which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appears to hand out cash to voters at a polling station in Istanbul during Sunday’s run-off election.

As voters surrounded the President some chant “Our president!” and “You’re so handsome!”

In an apparent breach of the law, Mr Erdogan is seen taking cash from the pocket of his jacket and handing a 200 lira ($10) banknote to an older woman wearing a headscarf.

He then appears to take out more notes and hand them to other members of the crowd.

Despite the video evidence, Mr Erdogan is unlikely to face questions as a recent change in the law has made campaign violations more difficult to pin down.

International observers led by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have yet to comment on the video, but said media bias and restrictions to freedom of expression had created “an unlevel playing field” and “an unjustified advantage” for Mr Erdogan in the election.

Some opposition supporters faced intimidation and harassment while both sides used “inflammatory and discriminatory language” by accusing each other of collaborating with “terrorist organisations”, exacerbating tensions, they added.

Turkey's long-time leader won the presidency in a run-off election on Sunday, gaining 52.14 per cent of the votes, according the High Election Board.

Mr Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.86 per cent of the votes.

On Monday, the President confronted the tough task of uniting his divided country after extending his two-decade rule to 2028.

He brushed aside a powerful opposition coalition, an economic crisis and anger following a devastating earthquake in February to beat secular challenger Mr Kilicdaroglu.

But the four-point victory margin was Mr Erdogan's narrowest of any past election, highlighting the sharp polarisation the Islamic-rooted conservative will contend with in his final term.

Mr Erdogan, 69, called on Turks to “come together in unity and solidarity”, while Mr Kilicdaroglu vowed to “continue the struggle” against the President and his AKP party, which has dominated Turkish politics since 2002.

Having harnessed a coalition of nationalist, conservative and religious voters, Mr Erdogan “will double down on his brand of populist policies … political polarisation is here to stay”, said Emre Peker of the Eurasia Group consultancy.

Relieving Turks of the country's worst economic crisis since the 1990s is an urgent priority.

Inflation is running at more than 40 per cent amid criticism of Mr Erdogan's unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to try to cool spiralling prices.

Analysts say Mr Erdogan's lavish campaign spending pledges and unwavering attachment to lower interest rates will further strain banks' currency reserves and the lira, which edged down against the dollar on Monday.

Hopes for “an abandonment of the crazy, unconventional economic model and a return to the favour of international investors are finally dashed”, said Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at fintech Conotoxia.