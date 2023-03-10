Hamburg shooting: Several killed in attack at Jehovah's Witness hall in Germany

A shooting at a Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg has killed several people, with the gunman believed to be among the dead found in the building, German police said on Thursday.

The shooting took place in the Grossborstel area, with the first emergency call made at about 8.15pm, a police spokesman at the scene said.

“Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally,” police said on Twitter.

“At the moment, there is no reliable information on the motive of the crime” and the public has been urged not to speculate, the tweet added.

Police alerted people to an “extreme danger” in the area using a catastrophe warning app.

Residents must stay indoors and avoid the area, police said. They added that streets surrounding the building have been cordoned off.

Police did not give an exact toll, but several German national media outlets said at least six people were killed.

Officers were able to arrive at the site quickly after distress calls came in, a spokesman said.

The first officers at the scene found several lifeless bodies and seriously wounded people.

They also heard a shot in the “upper part of the building” before finding a person in the area where it rang out.

“We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run,” said the police spokesman.

Instead officers have “indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead”.

The spokesman added that the person discovered in the upper part of the building was “possibly” the perpetrator.

Armed police officers gather near the scene of the shooting in Hamburg. AP

The port city state's mayor Peter Tschentscher expressed shock over the shooting on Twitter.

Sending his sympathies to the families of the victims, he said the emergency services were doing their utmost to clarify the circumstances.

Germany has been rocked by several attacks in recent years, both by terrorists and far-right extremists.

Among the deadliest committed by Islamist extremists was a lorry rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in December 2016 that killed 12 people.

The Tunisian attacker, a failed asylum seeker, was a supporter of ISIS.

Europe's most populous nation remains a target for extremist groups in particular because of its participation in the anti-ISIS coalition in Iraq and Syria.

Germany has also been hit by several far-right attacks in recent years, sparking accusations that the government is not doing enough to stamp out neo-Nazi violence.

In February 2020, a far-right extremist shot 10 dead and wounded five in the central German city of Hanau.

And in 2019, two people were killed after a neo-Nazi tried to storm a synagogue in Halle on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.