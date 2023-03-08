UN chief in Ukraine to talk Black Sea grain deal renewal

Discussions about extending a deal with Russia that allows the export of grain through Black Sea ports will be held by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Mr Guterres's office tweeted that he and Mr Zelenskyy would talk about "all aspects" of the deal, known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative that Russia has threatened to block, "as well as other pertinent issues".

Secretary-General @antonioguterres is in Kyiv. Later today, he will meet @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues. — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) March 8, 2023

The 120-day deal, initially brokered by the UN and Turkey in July and extended in November, will be renewed on March 18 if no party objects. Russia has signalled that obstacles to its own agricultural exports need to be removed before it lets the deal continue.

To help convince Russia to allow Ukraine to resume Black Sea grain exports in July, a three-year deal was also struck in which the UN agreed to help facilitate Russian food and fertiliser exports.

There are no western sanctions on such exports, but Moscow says restrictions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries constitute a "barrier".

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said on Sunday that "if this agreement is equal, then we have always fulfilled our part and are going to fulfil it in all the agreements".

She added that Russia would be against "goading and machinations", news agency TASS reported.

Ukraine and Russia are both major global suppliers of grains and fertilisers.

Mr Guterres is travelling with UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan. Mr Griffiths led negotiations on the Ukraine Black Sea deal, while Ms Grynspan is working to facilitate Russia's food and fertiliser exports.

Mr Guterres is due back in New York on Thursday. It is his third visit to Ukraine in the past year.

Ukraine has so far exported more than 23 million tonnes of mainly corn and wheat under the deal, according to the UN. The primary destinations for shipments have been China, Spain, Turkey, Italy and the Netherlands.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that Ankara was "working hard for the smooth implementation and further extension of the Black Sea grain deal".

Mr Cavusoglu's remarks pushed US and wheat futures down sharply on Monday on expectations serious efforts were being made to renew the deal, which in turn would mean higher volumes of grains could be available on world markets soon.