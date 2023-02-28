Russia claims Ukraine has launched drone attacks on its territory

Russia’s defence ministry claims Ukraine has carried out drone attacks on its territory.

On Tuesday, a drone was shot down in the Moscow region, and had probably been intended to attack civil infrastructure, the region’s governor said.

It fell near a gas distribution station close to the city of Kolomna, 110km south-east of the capital, the RIA Novosti news agency quoted local emergency services as saying.

There was no damage to infrastructure and no casualties were reported, the governor said.

It came after the defence ministry claimed Ukraine launched drone attacks against two southern Russian regions overnight.

The attacks — in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions — had been “suppressed” and failed to inflict any damage, it said.

But it followed reports by Russian state news agencies of a fire at an oil depot in Krasnodar, around 240km south-east of the Crimean peninsula, after a drone was spotted flying overhead.

“The Kyiv regime attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles to attack civilian infrastructure in the Krasnodar region and the Adygea Republic,” the Russian defence ministry said.

“The UAVs were neutralised by electronic warfare units.”

Ukraine said on Tuesday that its troops were under pressure in the near-destroyed frontline city of Bakhmut, where Russian forces were launching heavy assaults after months of fighting.

The former eastern industrial hub has become largely a political objective since the longest battle in Russia's year-long invasion has already reduced it to rubble, causing high casualties on both sides.

Aerial footage shows almost all of Bakhmut's buildings in ruins and smoke rising over the city once known for its sparkling wine production and salt mines.

Ukrainian troops amid devastation in the frontline city of Bakhmut. Reuters

The governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said in mid-February that out of the 70,000 people who lived in the city before the war, fewer than 5,000 civilians including 140 children remained.

“The situation around Bakhmut is extremely tense,” the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on social media.

“Despite taking significant losses, the enemy has dispatched its best-trained Wagner assault units to try to break through the defences of our troops and surround the city,” Mr Syrskyi added, referring to the Russian paramilitary group.

Meanwhile, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance in the “long-term”.

But he stressed that the immediate issue is for it to remain an independent nation in the face of Russia's invasion.

“Nato allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member of our alliance, but at the same time that is a long-term perspective,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Finland's capital Helsinki.

He said “the issue now is that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation, and therefore we need to support Ukraine”.

After Russia's invasion, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the US-led military alliance to grant his country a fast-track membership.

Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022, shortly after it was invaded, and was granted candidate status in June.

When the war ends “we need to ensure that history doesn't repeat itself,” Mr Stoltenberg told a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

“President Putin cannot continue to attack neighbours. He wants to control Ukraine and he is not planning for peace, he is planning for more war.”

Spooked by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden dropped their decades-long policies of military non-alignment and applied to join Nato in May last year.

“I see that the future of Ukraine is to be part of the European Union and also a member of Nato,” Ms Marin added.

Turkey and Hungary are the only remaining members yet to ratify the Finnish and Swedish bids to join the alliance.

Mr Stoltenberg said that “both Finland and Sweden have delivered on what they promised in the trilateral agreement they made with Turkey last June in Madrid”.

“The time is now to ratify and to fully welcome Finland and Sweden as members,” he said.