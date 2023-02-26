At least 40 migrants dead in shipwreck off Italy

At least 40 migrants have been killed in a shipwreck off of the Italian coast, according to state media.

The boat was carrying more than 100 people when it crashed into a rock off the region of Calabria in the south of the country early on Sunday morning.

The vessel split in two due to its heavy load and rough seas, state outlet RAI reported.

At least 40 victims were found on a nearby beach, while others were seen in the water near the resort town of Steccato di Cutro.

It comes just weeks after MPs approved legislation to restrict sea rescues, with captains risking a €50,000 ($52,800) fine if found in breach of the new rules.

A baby was among the dead, according to media reports, and the death toll is expected to rise.

Fifty people were rescued and patrol boats are looking for other survivors.

The migrants were from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, La Repubblica reported, but that has not been unconfirmed.

It is not known yet from where the vessel departed, although boats arriving in Calabria usually come from Turkey or Egypt, AP reported.

Boats also leave from Libya, undertaking the deadliest route across the Mediterranean which has claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people since 2014, according to figures from the International Organisation for Migration.

Italian MPs approved legislation proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration which imposes stricter rules on charities rescuing migrants at sea.

Under the new rules, charity ships must request a port and sail to it “without delay” after a rescue, rather than remain at sea looking for other migrant boats in distress.

The new legislation is a call “to let people drown”, rescuers have previously told The National.

Right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni assumed power in October and has pledged to curb migration to Italy.

In December, she said the EU must do more to halt migrant flows into Italy, saying the country “should not do alone what others are not willing to do”.

Her deputy visited Tunisia last month to discuss migration and said Italy would accept more “legal migrants” if Tunis takes action to reduce crossings from its shores.