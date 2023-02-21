Putin speech: Russian leader vows to continue Ukraine offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin railed against the West in his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday, in a speech many anticipate will set the tone for the year ahead and shed light on how the Kremlin sees its bogged-down war in Ukraine.

Mr Putin said the West started the war in Ukraine, and accused it of “cynically cheating its people” and said its goal was “limitless power”.

He claimed Russia wanted to solve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully but that Western countries had prepared a "different scenario" behind its back.

"We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared."

He accused Nato members of "playing a dirty game" with "repulsive lying and two-faced behaviour".

And he repeated the unfounded assertion that Russia was facing a "Nazi threat", with "constant threats and hatred" from the Kyiv government.

He said since the 19th century the West has tried to tear the historical lands from our country - "what is now called Ukraine".

Mr Putin vowed to vowed to "systematically" continue the Ukraine offensive and said Western countries, led by the United States, were seeking "unlimited power" in world affairs.

He also said Moscow was defying the West's attempts to ruin Russia's economy through an unprecedented package of sanctions, saying trillions of dollars were at stake for the West, but Russia's income flows had not dried up.

Read more President Joe Biden pledges 'unwavering' support on surprise Kyiv visit

Mr Putin is addressing members of both houses of parliament, nearly a year to the day since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in a move that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War.

"Step by step, carefully and consistently, we will resolve the tasks facing" Russia, he said.

"Since 2014, the (people of the) Donbas had been fighting, defending their right to live on their own land, to speak their native language.

"They fought and did not give up in the conditions of blockade and constant shelling, undisguised hatred on the part of the Kyiv regime. They believed and expected that Russia would come to their rescue."

He thanked Russians for their "courage and resolution" in supporting what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

His speech comes a day after US leader Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv to pledge the US’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine.

Mr Biden, who is holding talks with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, is scheduled to deliver an address on Tuesday night.

President Joe Biden arrives at a military airport in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday. Reuters

During the trip, Mr Biden promised added military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million and said more sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies.

Mr Biden and Mr Duda will meet to discuss plans to reinforce Poland's security and an increased Nato presence in the country, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser said.