Two people reported missing after Austria avalanche

Rescuers searched for two missing people after an avalanche at a ski resort in Austria, a statement from the Austrian Press Agency (APA) said.

The avalanche occurred shortly after 8.30pm local time on Sunday at an altitude of 2,700 metres from the Lech Zurz ski area. Initial reports claimed at least 10 people were buried under the snowfall.

One person managed to free himself and be admitted to the hospital and one person was injured and flown to a clinic. Six others were unharmed.

Rescuers gather at the ski resort of Lech Zurs. AFP

“The fate of two winter sports enthusiasts was still open,” the APA said.

The news agency said more than 200 people, avalanche dogs and helicopters were deployed to conduct the search-and-rescue operation.

A high avalanche risk was issued at the weekend, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report