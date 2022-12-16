Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, spilling 1,500 fish, debris and water into the street

One of the world’s largest freestanding aquariums, home to 1,500 exotic fish, burst in Berlin on Friday, causing a wave of devastation around the Sea Life attraction.

About 100 emergency responders were sent to the AquaDom complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, shortly before 6am.

The incident resulted in serious damage and minor injuries, police said.

"In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage ... two people were injured by glass splinters," Berlin police said on Twitter.

Police said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris.

There was speculation that freezing temperatures of down to minus 10ºC overnight had caused a crack in the tank, which then exploded under the weight of the water.

Police spokesman Martin Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated.

Witness Gwendolin Szyszkowitz told German news channel n-tv that she heard a loud bang and initially feared that a bomb had exploded.

It was the world's largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 16m tall, according to the Sea Life website.

It contained about 80 species of fish and held about a million litres of water.

Last modernised in 2020, the attraction in the foyer of the hotel is a major tourist magnet in Berlin.

One of its highlights is a 10-minute elevator ride through the tank used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex.

Emergency services shut a major road next to the complex that leads from Alexanderplatz toward the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin due to the large volume of water, glass and other debris that flooded out of the building.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area because water was leaking from the aquarium.

Debris in the street after a huge fish tank burst at the Sea Life Aquarium in central Berlin, Germany. AP

The road and sidewalks outside the complex were littered with debris.

Pictures and videos circulating online early on Friday, apparently from guests staying at the hotel, showed extensive damage to the transparent aquarium with debris scattered all around.

The tank appeared to have drained completely.

Buses were sent to the complex to provide shelter for hotel guests leaving the building, police said on Twitter, as outside temperatures in Berlin hovered around minus-7ºC.