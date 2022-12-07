Migrants escape plane after pregnant woman fakes labour to force emergency landing

A pregnant woman faked going into labour, forcing a plane to land in Spain, the government said.

The commercial plane, flying from Morocco to Turkey, made an emergency landing in Barcelona's El Prat Airport, where 28 passengers tried to escape by running on the tarmac, the government said.

Police caught 14 of them, including a pregnant woman whom officials said had faked going into labour onboard.

Five of those detained were immediately put back on the Pegasus Airlines plane, while another eight will be deported to Morocco.

The pregnant woman was checked in hospital and found not to be in labour, the government said.

The plane was scheduled to fly from Casablanca to Istanbul carrying a total of 228 passengers.

In October last year, a group of passengers fled a plane on to the runway on the Spanish island of Mallorca after an emergency landing under a false pretext and 12 of them were arrested, while another 12 escaped.