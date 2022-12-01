Sergey Lavrov: US role in Ukraine war poses existential threat to Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said the United States had created an “existential” threat to Moscow by directly participating in the Ukraine war.

He also warned of an "immense" risk of a potential nuclear war breaking out.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Mr Lavrov had strong words for the Biden administration, and refuted the notion that Russia had walked away from contact with America.

Referring to the 1949 establishment of Nato, he said Lord Ismay, the alliance’s first secretary general, was determined to keep Russia out of Europe while enabling the US to maintain a presence there.

Decades on, he claimed the US was in control of Europe after "enslaving" the continent.

"We remember how Nato was formed,” he said. “Mr Ismay deduced a formula — to keep Russia out of Europe, America in Europe and Germany under control. The Americans enslaved all of Europe, and they kept not only Germany, but the whole EU under control.”

In the lead up to the conflict in Ukraine, Mr Lavrov said Russia had seen how “the West was pulling Ukraine into Nato” and claimed Moscow’s call for guarantees against the expansion of the military alliance fell on deaf ears.

“We saw with what persistence the West was pulling Ukraine into Nato, which was an obvious red line for Russia which they had known for many years,” he said. “We have proposed to abandon the expansion of Nato and agree on specific security guarantees for Ukraine, for Russia and for the EU.”

He added that Moscow’s demand for Nato to stop expanding was rebuffed.

“We were told only one thing, ‘Every country, first of all Ukraine, has the right to join Nato and nothing can be done about it,’” he said.

On the prospect of a nuclear war breaking out, he said there was a very real possibility.

"The risk that a non-nuclear confrontation between nuclear powers will turn into a nuclear war is immense," he said.

He said the Russian government stands ready to play a responsible part in nuclear arms control. But he said it would not be possible to discuss nuclear stability while ignoring the West's involvement in Ukraine.

"It is crystal clear that it is impossible to discuss strategic stability today while ignoring everything that is happening in Ukraine," he said. "Because the goal in Ukraine has been declared - not to save Ukrainian democracy, but to defeat Russia on the battlefield, or even destroy Russia."

He said Russia had never walked away from contact with the US but that it had not heard any "substantive ideas" from its American counterparts.

He said Moscow was not interested in the level of the proposed EU and G7 cap on Russian oil prices because deals with buyers could be organised directly.

Mr Lavrov repeated Russia's position that Moscow would not supply oil to countries that backed such a price cap.