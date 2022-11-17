Dutch court confirms Russian-made missile shot down 2014 Malaysian Airlines jet

A Dutch judge on Thursday confirmed that a Russian-made missile was used to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

"The court is of the opinion that MH17 was brought down by the firing of a BUK missile from a farm field near Pervomaisk, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members," presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said as he started to read the verdict in the trial of four men over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014.

The oral judgement, which was broadcast live online in English, Dutch and Russian, is expected to take an hour and three quarters.

The read out took place at a high-security court near Schiphol Airport, where the doomed plane took off on July 17, 2014.

The suspects, Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian national Leonid Karchenko did not appear in court. They have refused to attend the two-and-a-half-year trial.

Chief Prosecutor Fred Westerbeke delivers a speech over the downing of the Malaysia Airlines plane. AFP

All 298 passengers and crew were killed when the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit over separatist-held eastern Ukraine by what investigators say was a missile supplied by Moscow.

Prosecutors had demanded life sentences for the suspects on charges of murder and causing an aircraft to crash. The men are unlikely to serve time if convicted.

The suspects were allegedly part of Kremlin-backed forces and had key roles in bringing the Buk missile from a military base in Russia and deploying it to the launch site, even if they did not pull the trigger.

At the time the plane was shot down, scattering wreckage and bodies across fields of sunflowers and rural settlements, pro-Russian separatists were battling Ukrainian forces in the region.

The victims came from 10 countries, including 196 Dutch, 43 Malaysians and 38 Australians.

The crash triggered global outrage and sanctions against Moscow, with Ukraine's famed sunflower fields littered with bodies and wreckage. Some victims, including children, were still strapped into their seats.

Prosecutors say Mr Girkin, 51, a former Russian spy who became the so-called defence minister of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic, was in contact with Russia to obtain the missile system. He has denied the rebels were involved in downing MH17.

Mr Dubinsky, 60, who has also been tied to Russian intelligence, allegedly served as the separatists' military intelligence chief and was responsible for giving orders about the missile.

Mr Pulatov, 56, an ex-Russian special forces soldier, and Mr Kharchenko, 50, who allegedly led a separatist unit, were subordinates who played a more direct role in transporting the missile, prosecutors said.

The BUK missile had been identified as coming from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade from Kursk in Russia, the court heard.

Moscow has denied all involvement.

Agencies contributed to this report