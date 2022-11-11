Migrant ship turned away by Italy docks at French port

A ship carrying more than 200 migrants arrived at a French port early on Friday after being refused safe harbour by Italy.

The Ocean Viking arrived in Toulon on the Mediterranean coast, where French police were to escort the passengers to a secure reception centre.

A seething France accused Italy of breaking international law by turning away the migrants, who were rescued by charity workers while trying to cross the Mediterranean.

“It is a breach of confidence, because a unilateral decision was made that puts lives in danger,” Laurence Boone, France's minister for European affairs, said on French television on Friday.

She would not be drawn on possible further penalties against Italy, after France tightened security at its southern border and withdrew an offer to take in 3,500 other migrants.

Richard Evence, the prefect of the area surrounding Toulon, said the Ocean Viking passengers would be kept in secure but dignified conditions on the southern coast.

They will first be inspected by doctors, and arrangements made for passengers to be taken to hospital if necessary, he said.

The charity operating the ship, SOS Mediterrannee, said some passengers were in poor physical and mental health after more than two weeks at sea.

“The 230 women, children, and men on board the Ocean Viking have been through a dire ordeal and are exhausted, as are our teams,” said charity spokesman Xavier Lauth.

Passengers on the 'Ocean Viking' watch French coast guards approach. AP

Passengers not needing hospital treatment will be driven by bus to an accommodation centre on the Giens peninsula.

The next stage will be to consider their asylum claims, Mr Evence said.

Italy on Friday demanded respect from France amid suggestions that electricity supplies or European economic recovery funds could be withheld.

“I hope they are not referring to the funds,” said Italian minister Giovanbattista Fazzolari, who told the newspaper Il Corriere della Sera that such a move would be “very serious”.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni refused to take in the ship despite France insisting it was in Italian waters.

Ms Meloni said countries such as France should “share responsibility in dealing with the migration emergency” that disproportionately affects Italy.

France said it would step in to resolve a humanitarian crisis but made no secret of its displeasure with Rome.

It urged European neighbours to follow suit in rescinding offers to take in migrants from Italy.

“Treaties continue to apply beyond the life of one government,” Ms Boone said, after Ms Meloni was elected on a platform of curbing migration.