Social media sites not properly blocking self-harm content

Social media sites are not properly preventing vulnerable users, particularly young people, from seeing self-harm content that also makes them hurt themselves more seriously, a UK study has found.

The research, carried out by the Samaritans charity and Swansea University, found that 83 per cent of those asked had been recommended self-harm websites without searching for them.

And 76 per cent of those who had seen self-harm or suicide content said they went on to hurt themselves more severely because of it.

“We would never stand for people pushing this kind of material uninvited through our letterbox, so why should we accept it happening online,” Samaritans chief executive Julie Bentley said.

“Social media sites are simply not doing enough to protect people from seeing clearly harmful content and they need to take it more seriously.

“People are not in control of what they want to see because sites aren't making changes to stop this content being pushed to them and that is dangerous.

“Sites need to put in more controls, as well as better signposting and improved age restrictions.

The Samaritans are pushing for an online safety bill to become law that would reduce access to all harmful content across all sites and make sure that it is tackled for both children and adults.

“The internet moves much quicker than any legislation so platforms shouldn't wait for this to become law before making vital changes that could save lives,” Ms Bentley said.

The study found that three-quarters of those who took part had seen self-harm content online for the first time aged 14 or younger.

The vast majority of those asked (88 per cent) said they wanted more control over filtering the content they see on social media, while 83 per cent said they believe that more specific warnings, such as using terms like self-harm or suicide, would be helpful.

The charity urged platforms to do more now to protect their users rather than waiting for regulation to be forced upon them.

Professor Ann John, from Swansea University and co-lead on the study, said more research on the subject was needed but it was clearly damaging to many people.

“While our study cannot claim to represent the whole population's experience of this content since only those interested would have responded to our requests, many of the themes point clearly to ways social media platforms can improve,” she said.

“People want more control over the content they view, ways to ensure children meet age requirements and co-produced safety features and policies. That all seems very doable.”

Researchers also warned that the study used a social media campaign to encourage people to take an online survey on the issue. They said this may have affected the outcome as it was possible that more people with experience of self-harm and suicide would have chosen to take part.

They said the study still highlighted how damaging such content can be, particularly to vulnerable young people.