Sterling drops on currency markets as Tories jostle for power

Sterling was on the back foot on currency markets on Friday as Britain entered another political rollercoaster after the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The pound fell 0.8 per cent to a weekly low of $1.115, reversing a brief rally after Ms Truss announced her departure. It dropped 0.5 per cent against the euro, to €1.142.

The slide came as Conservative MPs began manoeuvring for the frantic week-long leadership contest to succeed Ms Truss.

The picture was highly uncertain, with Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt in the frame to succeed Ms Truss but none of them considered the clear favourite.

Latest figures showed lower consumer spending and higher government borrowing than expected last month, underlining the scale of the economic challenge.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 per cent in early trading. Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in response to the figures that he would make the "difficult decisions" to reassure markets about the state of Britain's finances.

"We will do whatever is necessary to drive down debt in the medium term and to ensure that taxpayers’ money is well spent, putting the public finances on a sustainable path as we grow the economy," he said.

Market moves have been eagerly watched in Westminster since a botched mini-budget on September 23 drove Britain into economic turmoil.

The package of more than £40 billion ($44.5bn) in tax cuts led to a crash in sterling's value, a jump in mortgage costs and an emergency intervention by the Bank of England to protect pension funds.

Ms Truss's authority never recovered from the mayhem and she announced her resignation on her 45th day in office, making her Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.

The contest to succeed her is being compressed into a week so that the new leader will be in place before October 31, when the chancellor is expected to set out a new fiscal plan.

A budget forecast will be published on that date after Mr Hunt tore up the Truss plan, by cancelling cuts in income and corporation tax and reining in subsidies for energy bills.

Allies of Mr Sunak, who has yet to say whether he will enter the race, said the former chancellor had been vindicated after advising against Ms Truss's tax cuts over the summer.

But supporters of Mr Johnson say he is the man to lead the Tories out of a catastrophic polling slump, having won the last election with an 80-seat majority.