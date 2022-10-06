Erdogan meets leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at Europe summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday held talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at a European summit.

Mr Erdogan, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met before the 43-nation summit began in Prague.

It comes weeks after dozens of troops were killed in border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have fought two wars over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The leaders were joined by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and French President Emmanuel Macron, who first proposed the pan-European format in May.

READ MORE Erdogan was different at the UN this time

Turkey and Azerbaijan are close allies. Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia were among dozens of countries invited to join Mr Macron’s European Political Community, in a bid to show a united front to Russia at a time of war in Ukraine.

A Turkish bid to join the European Union has stalled for decades amid disputes over migration and other issues, but the new forum is meant as a less formal way of bringing countries into the fold.

Mr Erdogan was expected to “convey Turkey’s views, contributions and assessments regarding the challenges Europe is currently faced with in terms of peace and security, energy, climate and economic situation”, his office said.

Expand Autoplay Leaders from more than 40 countries pose for a 'family photo' as they attend the European Political Community summit in Prague. AFP

It said he would hold several bilateral meetings. The summit at Prague Castle was arranged so that leaders would have plenty of time for two-way talks and informal discussions, as well as meeting as a group of 43.

Mr Erdogan, who has positioned himself as a mediator in the war in Ukraine overshadowing the summit, was expected to brief journalists later on Thursday.

While Mr Erdogan has pushed for peace talks in Ukraine, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told leaders in an opening session in Prague that “we all know in our hearts that Ukraine will win”.

Azerbaijan, a gas producer whose energy exports are in demand in Europe, recently signed an agreement with the EU to work together on fuel efficiency and clean power.

European Council President Charles Michel, one of the organisers of the Prague summit, and an EU special representative have been trying to broker a de-escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.