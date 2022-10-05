EU agrees on oil price cap in eighth package of Russia sanctions

The European Union on Wednesday agreed on an eighth package of sanctions on Russia that includes a price cap on its oil.

Diplomats from the EU's 27 countries struck a deal after late-night talks to tighten the economic squeeze on Moscow in response to the war in Ukraine.

READ MORE UK and EU consider new sanctions on Iran over suppression of protesters

The latest sanctions are "a strong EU response to Putin's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories", one bloc official said.

The package includes measures to curb the Kremlin's revenue from oil exports to developing countries, bringing the EU in line with a G7 plan to cap prices.

European companies will be banned from transporting Russian oil, or providing financing or insurance to Russian tankers, unless the cargo is sold below a certain price.

The EU is also widening export bans on steel, machinery, chemicals and other goods, and extending sanctions to Russian-held territories in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The purported annexation of those two regions, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was the trigger for the eighth package.

Germany's ambassador in Brussels, Michael Clauss, said the eighth package "underlines that the EU remains united and determined to support Ukraine".

They are expected to take effect on Thursday after member states have formally adopted them in writing.