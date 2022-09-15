Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy involved in car accident in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a car accident on Thursday in the country's capital, but was not seriously hurt.

His spokesman Serhii Nykyforov did not specify when the accident took place but said the president's vehicle had collided with a private car.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” Mr Nykyforov said in a Facebook post.

The accident will be investigated, he said.

The president's medics gave the other driver emergency assistance and put him in an ambulance for further treatment, the Facebook post said.

Mr Zelenskyy's office released the president's routine nightly video message minutes after the spokesman revealed the incident.

On Wednesday, Mr Zelenskyy said that towns and villages recaptured from Russian forces had been devastated, while a major city struggled to contain damage to its water system from Russian missile attacks.

Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine with an estimated pre-war population of 650,000, was struck by eight cruise missiles on Wednesday, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sings the national anthem during his visit to Izium, in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, on Wednesday. AP

“The water pumping station was destroyed. The river broke through the dam and overflowed its banks. Residential buildings are just a few metres away from the river,” Ukrainian legislator Inna Sovsun said on Twitter.

The missile strikes hit the Karachunov reservoir dam, Mr Zelenskyy said in a video address released early on Thursday. The water system had “no military value” and hundreds of thousands of civilians depend on it daily, he said.

Russian forces suffered a stunning reversal this month after Ukrainian troops made a rapid armoured thrust in the Kharkiv region, forcing a rushed Russian withdrawal.

Mr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the city of Izium on Wednesday.

Until four days ago, Izium was Russia's main bastion and logistics centre in the region. The Ukrainian president watched as the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the charred city council building.

“Our law enforcers are already receiving evidence of murder, torture and abductions of people by the occupiers,” Mr Zelenskyy said in his address.

“They only destroyed, only seized, only deported. They left devastated villages and, in some of them, there is not a single surviving house.”

Russia denies deliberately taking aim at civilians, and Reuters could not immediately verify the claims.