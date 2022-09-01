IAEA vows to press on with Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant visit despite attacks

Russia accused Ukrainian forces on Thursday of attempting to attack the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 30, 2022. Reuters
Sep 01, 2022
UN inspectors vowed to continue their visit to a Russian-held nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Thursday despite an early shelling attack on the town next to the facility.

"We are aware of the current situation. There has been military activity, including this morning, several minutes ago.. but we are not stopping," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told reporters as the team left Zaporizhzhia city.

"I believe was have to proceed with this. We have a very important mission to accomplish."

Russia accused Ukrainian forces on Thursday of attempting to attack the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine ahead of a visit by an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team to the facility.

In an interview with Russian state broadcaster RT, Vladimir Rogov said that Ukrainian forces launched an attack out of "desperation" over a planned International Atomic Energy Agency visit to Enerhodar's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

A team of IAEA experts and inspectors leave the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. AP

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is scheduled to be visited by an IAEA mission on Thursday to assess risks from the ongoing hostilities in the area.

The plant was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontlines and has come under repeated shelling in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

Updated: September 01, 2022, 6:34 AM
