Thousands evacuated as wildfires spread across southern France

About 8,000 people had to abandon their homes as firefighters battled a wildfire in south-western France on Wednesday in a region known for its pine forests that was ravaged by flames last month.

The fire destroyed at least 16 houses. A motorway near the city of Bordeaux was closed on Wednesday afternoon as fire raged nearby.

Authorities in the northern Basque Country of Spain said France had stopped freight lorries from crossing the border at Irun because of the fire.

More than 60 square kilometres burned in the Gironde and neighbouring Landes in the latest wildfire to break out in a European nation as the continent swelters through a hot and dry summer.

French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced that more firefighters were sent to contain the fire. In total, more than 1,000 personnel, nine aircraft and two helicopters were mobilised, he said.

The Gironde was hit last month by wildfires that forced out more than 39,000 people.

France is this week in the midst of its fourth heatwave of the year as it faces what the government said is its worst drought on record.

Temperatures in the south of the country are expected to reach up to 40º Celsius.

