Marbella nightclub gun and knife fight 'leaves one dead and four injured'

A woman has been killed and several people injured in a shooting and stabbing incident in a nightclub in the Spanish resort of Marbella, according to local media reports.

A fight broke out at the Opium Beach Club in the early hours of Monday morning, with videos posted on social media showing a person on the ground as clubgoers gather around.

Another clip showed people in a mass brawl, believed to have broken out shortly after 1am.

A woman died as a result of her injuries and four people were taken to hospital suffering from stab and gunshot wounds, Euroweekly News reported.

At least one person was said to be in a serious condition.

Ambulances and police vehicles were seen at the club, located along Spain’s Costa del Sol, an area popular with British tourists.

National and local police attended and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

The alleged gunman is understood to have been detained at the scene and taken to hospital in a serious condition. He is believed to have stab wounds to the head and torso.

We just had a shooting with marbella opium, I am totally in shock 😭 #opiummarbella #BLACKCOFFEE pic.twitter.com/8Ox3WO9K7U — Abdi Meriem (@meriemm_ad) July 18, 2022

Photos from the scene showed broken glass littering the floor.

One partygoer described being in shock after witnessing the violence.

Abdi Meriem posted a video on Twitter capturing the commotion, saying: “We just had a shooting [at] Marbella Opium, I am totally in shock.”

Another clip shared online by a reveller shows people dancing in front of a giant screen which reads “Opium Beach Club Marbella”. Shots ring out in the background and people quickly dash for an exit.

In another video, dozens of partygoers can be seen fleeing the brawl by running along a grassy area of the complex lined with palm trees.