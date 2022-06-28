Turkey agrees to support Finland and Sweden Nato membership

Nato will significantly increase in size and strength after Turkey dramatically dropped its veto to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance late on Tuesday.

After two hours of talks with the leaders of the Nordic countries President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to allow the applications to go ahead meaning the countries will be fast-tracked into the 30-nation alliance.

Both countries bring formidable military power and Finland’s 1300 kilometre border with Russia mean that Moscow will have a border with Nato stretching from the Arctic to the Mediterranean Sea.

The countries three foreign ministers signed a trilateral memorandum confirming that Turkey would support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become Nato members.

“The concrete steps of our accession to Nato will be agreed by the Nato allies during the next two days, but that decision is now imminent,” said President Sauli Niinistö of Finland in a statement released late on Tuesday evening.

President Erdogan’s main objection had been over Finland’s and Sweden’s tolerance of the the Kurdish PKK organisation that is widely proscribed as a terror group.

It now appears that both Nordic countries have given reassurances and guarantees to address the PKK issue.

“Over the past weeks, Turkey has raised its concerns over the threat of terrorism,” President Niinistö said. “Finland has constantly taken these concerns seriously. Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. As a Nato member, Finland will commit fully to the counterterrorism documents and policies of Nato.”

He added that his country now looked forward to “fruitful conversations on Finland’s role in Nato with our future Allies here in Madrid”.

He was joined in the discussions by Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Finnish military is regarded as well trained and is able to call up to 240,000 soldiers onto a war-footing in a short period. It also has its navy in the Baltic Sea being reinforced with new frigates but more importantly has signed a deal to buy 64 of the advanced US F-35 stealth fighters, in addition to its updated fleet of F-18s.

President Erdogan is also understood to be in discussions with President Joe Biden over the purchase of 40 F-16 fighters and to activate the advanced Russian-made S400 air defence missile system.

Turkey’s objection had threatened to overshadow the summit that is seeking unity as Russia wages war in Ukraine.

In the wider Nordic region, Norway, Denmark and the three Baltic states are already NATO members.