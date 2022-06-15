German company unveils the Panther KF-51 high-tech tank that can launch drones

Germany has unveiled its first new tank in 40 years, which it claims will be a game changer on the modern battlefield.

The KF-51 tracked vehicle, also known as the Panther, created a stir when it was revealed on the first day the Eurosatory arms fair being hosted in Paris this week.

Dusseldorf-based manufacturer Rheinmetall says the high-tech design will set new standards in "lethality, protection, reconnaissance, networking and mobility".

The design is a major upgrade on Germany's older Leopard 2 tank — itself modelled on the US-Army's M1 Abrams — which first came into service with the German army in the early 1980s.

With an operational weight of just 59 tonnes, the lightweight tank is highly mobile and has a maximum operating range of about 500 kilometres.

The tank uses a rapid-fire 130mm smoothbore gun as its main armament. Rheinmetall claims the gun has a “50 per cent longer kill range” than the older 120mm gun, which it replaces.

The KF-51 also includes a 12.7mm coaxial machinegun which complements the main weapon and can deal with threats from drones and lighter-armoured targets. A second 7.62mm machinegun can be remotely operated from inside.

The tank's manufacturer says the design will be a "game-changer" on the modern battlefield. AFP.

The official launch of the design is timely as European militaries look to boost their capabilities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, defence experts said Nato needed a “massive hike in defence spending”.

Manufacturers point to the tank's newest features, including an outward-facing digital camera which gives the crew 360-degree visibility without exposing themselves to enemy fire.

In addition, the tank can operate four quadcopter drones to assist with local reconnaissance. A drone launcher in the tank can also launch Hero 120 loitering munitions with 4-kilogram warheads that can strike nearby targets.

Moscow has suffered staggering losses of equipment during the conflict, due in part to Ukraine's use of modern weaponry such as the US-made Javelin and Swedish-designed NLAW anti-tank missiles.

The new Panther tank is said to have an intelligent defence system that can thwart missiles fired at the thin roof armour — a critical vulnerability in both Russian and Western-made tanks.

Kyiv claims that it has destroyed or captured nearly 1,500 tanks and more than 3,000 lighter vehicles since the start of the conflict. Russia's dwindling fleet of tanks means it has already resorted to sending older, Soviet-era armour to the war zone, including the T-62 main battle tank.