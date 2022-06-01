Danish voters to decide on joining EU defence policy

Danish voters headed to the polls on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union’s common defence policy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The referendum comes after Nordic neighbours Sweden and Finland decided to apply for Nato membership, with many European countries shoring up their defences to face up to a newly hostile Russia.

Denmark is already in Nato, but Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is asking voters to support closer ties to its neighbours by scrapping an EU defence policies opt-out clause that the country has had since 1993.

“At a time when we need to fight for security in Europe, we need to be more united with our neighbours,” she said.

"Even if Denmark is a fantastic country ― in my eyes the best country in the world ― we are still a small country, and too small to stand alone in a very, very insecure world.”

Polls show Ms Frederiksen’s camp on course for victory. Joining the common defence policy means Denmark could contribute to EU operations such as training missions in Mali and Somalia.

The bloc has ambitions to deepen its defence integration and set up a 5,000-troop rapid response force, superseding an earlier set of “battle groups” that have never been used and in which Denmark had no part.

Denmark won the defence opt-out after voters rejected the Maastricht Treaty, which created the modern EU, in 1992. They were persuaded to change their minds after the government negotiated that and other exemptions.

Since then, Denmark has remained outside the eurozone ― which it rejected joining in a 2000 referendum ― as well as the bloc's common policies on justice and home affairs.

But Ms Frederiksen called the defence referendum two weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, having reached an agreement with a majority of parties in parliament.

Denmark is already a member of Nato and has troops stationed in Estonia to defend the alliance's eastern border. EPA

She also announced plans to increase defence spending to 2 per cent of national income, in line with Nato membership requirements, although not until 2033. Germany plans to put €100 billion ($107bn) towards upgrading its army, while Poland and the Baltic states will also raise spending.

Eleven of Denmark's 14 parties have urged voters to say yes to dropping the opt-out, representing more than three quarters of seats in parliament.

Supporters of that position say joining the common defence policy would strengthen European unity, increase Danish influence and show the country’s reliability as an ally.

Two far-right eurosceptic parties and a far-left party say Denmark should retain the opt-out. Opponents fear the country will be dragged into a conflict and that the EU will eventually gain its own fully-fledged army.

“In the worst case, it could lead to a weakening of Nato and thus our common defence,” the New Right party argues.

The EU treaties contain a clause requiring mutual assistance if any country is attacked. But Sweden and Finland judged this was no substitute for Nato and its American-backed defence guarantee.