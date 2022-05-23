Russian tank commander first to be sentenced for war crimes in Ukraine

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

A 21-year-old Russian soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia’s attack.

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the north-eastern Sumy region in the early days of the war.

During the trial, Shishimarin asked the widow of the victim to forgive him.

He pleaded guilty and testified he had been ordered to shoot the man he killed. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

Shishimarin’s defence attorney Victor Ovsyanikov argued that his client, a member of a Russian tank unit who was eventually captured, had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that Russian troops encountered when they first invaded Ukraine.