Davos 2022: Zelenskyy says Russia war testing whether 'brute force' will rule world

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took his country's rallying cry to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday, telling assembled political and business leaders that their annual gatherings would become pointless if Russia succeeds in getting its way by force.

"This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world," Mr Zelenskyy told delegates in a speech in which he demanded tougher actions to stop Moscow's aggression in its tracks. "If so, that force is not interested in our thoughts and there is no need for further meetings in Davos."

Mr Zelenskyy said Russia's invasion had turned Ukraine's ports into a "sea full of mines and blocked ports" - a manoeuvre blamed by western countries for triggering a global food crisis - and covered its skies in thousands of bombs and cruise missiles during its full-scale invasion.

"This is what the world would look like if this turning point does not receive a proper response from humanity," said Mr Zelenskyy, who also called for more weapons and financial aid of at least $5 billion per month.

He said Ukraine was defying expectations by holding its own against the Russian offensive, but asked: "Would we have to do that if we were heard last year, and a full range of sanctions were applied against Russia?".

With the war about to enter its fourth month, he said sanctions needed to go further to cut off all trade with Russia and weaken its banks and oil exports.

"They should be maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor who wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbour would clearly know the immediate consequences for their actions," he said. "I believe there are still no such sanctions against Russia, and there should be."

He said setting such a precedent, including the withdrawal of all foreign businesses from Russia, should last for "decades to come" as a deterrent to potential invaders.

"If the aggressor loses everything, then it definitely deprives him of any motivation to start the war," he said.

Companies who move their operations from Russia to Ukraine would protect their brands and gain access to European markets with which Mr Zelenskyy wants to become increasingly integrated, he said.

Mr Zelenskyy invited delegates to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the fighting with Russian troops laid waste to cities such as Mariupol. Sponsors will be invited to take patronage of areas of the country and support the rebuilding work once the war is over, he said.

Russian delegates were banished from Davos after the war broke out, while Ukraine has sent a delegation to lobby for more support from world leaders. The event in the Swiss Alps is taking place in person for the first time since early 2020, after a hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What was previously Russia House in Davos has been transformed by critics, including Ukrainian tycoon Victor Pinchuk and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, into what they call the “Russia War Crimes House", displaying pictures of alleged atrocities.