Kyiv works to rescue final soldiers from Azovstal in 'delicate' mission

Efforts are underway to rescue the final group of Ukrainian soldiers holed up at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol after more than 260 troops were evacuated overnight.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “delicacy and time” were needed as officials worked to free the remaining soldiers defending the last corner of Mariupol under control of the defenders.

It was not immediately clear how many people remained at the vast steelworks on Tuesday morning.

Servicemen trapped at Azovstal have for weeks been holding out in bunkers and tunnels built deep underground to withstand nuclear attacks. Since Russia invaded its neighbour in February, the site, one of the largest metallurgical facilities in Europe, has become a symbol of the stiff resistance shown by the Ukrainians to defend their homeland.

Civilians were evacuated from Azovstal earlier this month.

Ukraine deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were brought out of the site and transported to a hospital in Novoazovsk. The town east of Mariupol is under the control of Russia-backed separatists.

A bus carrying wounded service members of Ukrainian forces from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol drives under a Russian military escort. REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko

Another 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka in the Donetsk region through a humanitarian corridor. She said an exchange would be worked out for their return home.

Stretchers carrying injured soldiers were seen being loaded onto buses after nightfall. The vehicles were accompanied by Russian military vehicles as they departed.

Ms Maliar said the “defenders of Mariupol” had fulfilled all their tasks, and it was impossible to “unblock Azovstal by military means”.

“Mariupol’s defenders have fully accomplished all missions assigned by the command,” she said.

The commander of the Azov Regiment, which led the defence of the plant, said in a pre-recorded video message released on Monday that the regiment’s mission had ended with as many lives saved as possible.

“Absolutely safe plans and operations don’t exist during war,” Lt Col Denis Prokopenko said.

President Zelenskyy said “work to bring the guys home continues, and it requires delicacy and time.”

Meanwhile, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said up to 3,500 buildings were destroyed or damaged in the Chernihiv region north of Kyiv during the Russian army’s failed push to take the capital.

Around 80 per cent of the damage was done to residential buildings.

The MoD said the scale of destruction in areas bombarded by Russian troops shows their preparedness to sue artillery against inhabited area “with minimal regard to discrimination or proportionality”.

“In the coming weeks, Russia is likely to continue to rely heavily on massed artillery strikes as it attempts to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas,” the MoD said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

