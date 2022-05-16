Sweden decides to ask for Nato membership

Sweden announced on Monday that it will apply for membership of Nato, joining its neighbour Finland in tearing up decades of military neutrality in a historic shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision announced by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson comes despite threats of retaliation from the Kremlin against the two countries poised to join the alliance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the expansion of Nato, which Moscow has long sought to prevent, will "certainly provoke our response".

But an undeterred Sweden and Finland plan to formally submit their applications together in the coming days, Ms Andersson said.

"Sweden needs formal security guarantees that come with membership in Nato," said Ms Andersson, who as recently as her inaugural address last November had opposed joining the alliance. "We are leaving one era and beginning another."

Her announcement came a day after her ruling Social Democrats dropped their longstanding opposition to joining Nato, paving the way for a historic membership bid.

A debate among the eight parties in Sweden's parliament on Monday showed broad support for moving under Nato's umbrella, with only two small leftist parties expressing opposition.

Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and leading powers including the US, Britain and Germany, have said they will welcome the new applicants - although Nato member Turkey threw up a potential obstacle by saying it had reservations.

The process should not take more than a year, Ms Andersson said. Sweden and Finland already co-operate militarily and diplomatically with Nato and took part in recent drills in Europe's high north known as Cold Response.

But full membership means Sweden and Finland would be covered by the Article 5 security guarantee, meaning western powers would promise to use their military might to protect them from invasion.

The two nations had previously sought to stay out of any such confrontation by remaining militarily neutral, but diplomats have spoken of a changed security environment since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced the decision to join Nato on Monday. AP

Mr Putin views Nato expansion as a prime security grievance and had sought to curb any further enlargement in the stand-off over Ukraine which culminated in the invasion.

"That's a strategy which has blown back into his face," said Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, whose country is not part of Nato, at a meeting of European diplomats on Monday.

Finland's accession would double the length of Nato's frontier with Russia. Sweden has no land border with Russia but officials say the country's security environment has deteriorated since the invasion of Ukraine.

A report published by Sweden's government this month said the war in Ukraine showed that friendly countries outside Nato could not expect military intervention on their behalf and that it was "not politically, financially or militarily realistic" to secure alternative guarantees.

Sweden last fought a war in 1814 and pursued a policy of neutrality during the two world wars. It joined the EU in 1995, along with fellow neutral states Finland and Austria.