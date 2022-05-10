Ukraine war worsens Syria food crisis as donors offer new aid

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

World powers were urged on Tuesday not to forget the plight of Syria’s people despite the war in Ukraine, which diplomats were told had worsened poverty and food shortages in the Middle Eastern country.

A donor conference in Brussels was also urged to dig deep to help out neighbouring countries including Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt and Iraq, which are hosting refugees taking shelter from the 11-year war in Syria.

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s top foreign policy official, said there were seven million such refugees, compared with the 5.9m who have fled the war in Ukraine, placing a “heavy burden” on neighbouring countries.

“Syria and the suffering of its people might not be in the centre of the news any more,” said Mr Borrell. “There is a certain fatigue after 11 years. But it remains in our minds.”

The EU said it would offer 1.56 billion euros ($1.65bn) this year, and the same amount again in 2023, for Syrians in their home country and for refugees as he urged diplomats from 55 attending countries to be “equally generous”.

The US delegate to the talks, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the food crisis resulting from the war between Russia and Ukraine — two of the world’s top wheat producers — was exacerbating the situation in Syria.

She said cooking oil prices had jumped by 39 per cent in Syria in the 11 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, adding to a crisis in which diplomats heard 90 per cent of Syrians still in their home country are living in poverty and more than half suffer from food insecurity.

Children’s organisation Unicef said necessities for young people such as sanitation, education and nutrition had been “cut to the bone” in a conflict it said had set back Syria’s development by 25 years.

Nearly a third of children in Syria are chronically malnourished, Unicef chief Catherine Russell told diplomats, with young refugees also growing up in circumstances “riddled with loss, risk and uncertainty”.

“The impact of the war in Ukraine on food prices is making a bad situation even worse,” she said. “These are dangerous, even deadly, times to be a child in Syria.”

Describing the plight of Syrians in Jordan, Ms Thomas-Greenfield recounted hearing from refugees in Jordan that it would be “impossible to return home” until the humanitarian situation improved in Syria.

“To me, their testimony is a demonstration of just how dire the situation is right now for the Syrian people,” she said in her remarks to the conference, at which she offered $800 million of new US money for the cause.

Other donors included Britain, which offered £158m ($195m) of funding aimed specifically at food production, women and girls, aid deliveries and Syria’s north-east. Norway said it would provide 155 million kroner ($16m) this year.

The UN Security Council will in July be asked to extend the use of a border crossing between Syria and Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid which Ms Thomas-Greenfield said was a matter of life and death.

But western countries, who lay much of the blame for the crisis at President Bashar Al Assad’s door, said they would not fund Syria’s reconstruction until efforts towards a diplomatic solution make progress.

Mr Borrell said such funding would only become available if warring parties show a readiness for compromise and make commitments to political reform.

“A comprehensive political solution brokered through the United Nations is the ultimate imperative,” he said.

“Until the process has been fulfilled, the Syrian people will not be forgotten by us, whatever other events require our attention.”