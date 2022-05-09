Russia must pay for 'bringing the evil of total war to Europe', Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Monday that Europe once again has to think about the price that must be paid for peace on the continent, as it did in the Second World War.

Mr Zelenskyy added that European nations must also consider the price Russia has to pay “for bringing the evil of total war to Europe again”.

History will hold Russia responsible, vowed the Ukrainian president.

“And we, Ukrainians, will continue to work towards our defence, our victory and on restoring justice. Today, tomorrow and any other day that is necessary to free Ukraine from the occupiers,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

The president ended his address by thanking all those defending the country and promising that the Ukrainian flag will one day once again fly over all of its cities.

“The Ukrainian flag will return. Because this is our country. A free European country,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

He also mentioned developments in Ukraine’s bid to become part of the European Union in a post on Instagram.

“Today, we have taken another step — a very important and not just a formal step — on our path to the European Union,” he said.

“Ukraine has submitted the second part of the answers to a special questionnaire to be completed by each country aspiring to be part of the European Union.

“It usually takes months. But we did everything in a few weeks.”