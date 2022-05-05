'Our day of liberation is approaching', Zelenskyy tells Danish Parliament

Ukrainian president says Russia is fighting a war by attacking kindergartens, schools and universities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on April 28. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Soraya Ebrahimi
May 05, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday addressed the Danish Parliament on the country's Liberation Day, saying the Russian military has used 1,993 missiles against Ukraine.

“But the war has come again, it is here, and now it is in Ukraine, and it is not going to stop on our land," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"And it has already become as brutal as the war which victory we remember every year in May.

Zelenskyy asks UN chief to help 'save' wounded from Mariupol plant

“Then, on March 29, I told you that the Russian occupiers destroyed 773 educational facilities in our country, and today it is twice many — 1,584."

Mr Zelenskyy drew attention to the number of children killed in the conflict.

"These are kindergartens, these are schools, these are universities. This is what the Russian army is fighting against in Ukraine," he said.

"The invaders have already killed 220 Ukrainian children and we do not yet know precisely what is happening in the occupied areas.

“Russia is not yet ready to stop the war. They still dream of capturing Ukraine and other European countries. They desire that freedom in Europe must disappear. But their dreams must not come true.

An aerial view of the destroyed Hotel Ukraine in the northern city of Chernigiv. AFP

"The dream of peace must come true. Ours and your dream. Just like it was 77 years ago. How people will live on our continent is being decided right now, exactly in Ukraine.”

“But I believe that our day of liberation is approaching."

