Germany will train Ukrainian gunners despite escalation warning

Germany’s defence minister has dismissed a warning from parliamentary advisers that training Ukrainian troops could make Nato countries a party to the war with Russia.

Christine Lambrecht said Germany would only be joining the conflict if it sent troops directly into battle, rather than giving lessons to Ukrainian gunners on how to use German-made PzH 2000 howitzers.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last month hinted at a potential nuclear conflict by suggesting Nato was effectively “engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy”.

Nato says it is determined to avoid falling into this trap, for instance holding out against Ukraine’s pleas for a no-fly zone that might involve western planes shooting down Russian pilots.

But a panel of advisers to the German parliament suggested, in a report written in March and recently leaked to media outlets, that a line might be crossed by Ukrainians receiving training in Germany – something now set to take place.

The self-propelled PzH 2000 howitzers in question were offered to Ukraine by the Dutch military, but are of German design and the training for experienced Ukrainian gunners is due to take place at an artillery school in Idar-Oberstein, Germany.

Eberhard Zorn, the professional head of the armed forces, said Germany is also looking at what ammunition it can provide from its own stocks and considering if it had any howitzers spare, although its supplies are limited.

If such weapon shipments are accompanied by “instruction for the warring party or training in the use of such weapons… you would leave the safe territory of being a non-belligerent,” the panel of experts wrote in a 12-page legal analysis.

Germany will train Ukrainian gunners in how to use the self-propelled PzH 2000 howitzer. AP

The advisers said another grey area would be passing intelligence information onto Ukraine or briefing it on reconnaissance patrols carried out on Nato’s eastern flank.

They said a Russian retaliation against one Nato member would drag the whole alliance into the conflict because of its so-called Article 5 commitment to treat an attack on one as an attack on all.

Ukraine is not a member of Nato.

But Ms Lambrecht played down their concerns on a visit to an air force base in Wunstorf, northern Germany, where she said Europe’s biggest economy remained a non-belligerent party.

“I don’t share the assessment that the training of Ukrainian soldiers here in Germany makes us a party to the war,” she said.

“I’m working on the basis that neither this training nor the delivery of weapons have that effect.

“If we sent soldiers into Ukraine, that would be a very clear signal. But we’re not going to do that. That’s not going to happen.”

It touches on a contentious issue in German politics. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is accused by the opposition of being too timid in his support of Ukraine, especially as far as weapons are concerned, for fear of antagonising Moscow.

Mr Scholz has spoken of preventing an escalation that would lead to a nuclear conflict or a Third World War, but his government has moved to step up military aid to Ukraine in recent days under pressure from MPs.

Mr Zorn said the training was needed because the PzH 2000 was high-tech equipment that was “not comparable with typical howitzers that have so far been used in Ukraine”.

Germany has also offered Ukraine a supply of Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, whose 35mm cannons can hit targets at an altitude of up to 5,500 metres.

An open letter from 28 self-described intellectuals and artists urged Mr Scholz to stick to his original position and said Nato countries would have a share of the responsibility if the war escalated.

But the letter was criticised by numerous politicians who said it was naïve to think appeasing Russia would eliminate the risk of a wider conflict.