Russian-owned oil refineries add to Europe's energy problems

Moscow’s energy stand-off with its European neighbours has turned the spotlight on two Russian-owned oil refineries in Germany and Italy that are complicating Europe’s efforts to purge Russian fuel from its power grid.

Germany says the refinery at Schwedt near the Polish border is the main obstacle standing in the way of an oil embargo, because Russian company Rosneft is the majority shareholder and has no interest in cutting off imports.

“If I call them up and ask them what they’re doing to become independent of Russian energy, they won’t even pick up the phone,” said German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

In Italy, Russian company Lukoil is the sole shareholder of the ISAB refinery in Sicily, which produces diesel, gasoline and other fuel products.

Europe’s scramble to rid itself of Russian energy, to stop financing the assault on Ukraine and remove a geopolitical weapon from the Kremlin’s hands, has led to suggestions that both plants could be nationalised.

Germany opened the door to that possibility this week when Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition proposed legal changes which would allow critical infrastructure to be seized by the government.

Mr Habeck, who said it was hard to understand in hindsight how Rosneft had been allowed to control 54 per cent of Schwedt’s shares, did not commit to taking it over but said ministers were preparing for “all imaginable scenarios”.

BREAKING: Our new research tracked the flows of EUR63 billion worth of fossil fuels from Russia in the first two months of the brutal invasion of Ukraine, revealing the largest importers. It’s time to stop supporting Putin’s war crimes. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/qjZN5wEIYz — Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (@CREACleanAir) April 28, 2022

He said preparations were being made with Poland, which is partly supplied by the plant in the former East Germany, for “the event that Rosneft is no longer the operator of the refinery”.

This could include replacing Russian oil imports that come to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline with shipments that arrive via the port of Rostock on the Baltic coast.

Rosneft is a sore subject for Germany because its former chancellor, Gerhard Schroeder, is a member of the oil company’s board and has frequently caused embarrassment in Berlin with Kremlin-friendly remarks.

Mr Schroeder and his successor Angela Merkel are now blamed for letting Germany become dependent on Russian imports for coal, oil and gas. It is unwilling to stop them immediately for fear of economic chaos.

But other oil shipments down the Rhine in western Germany have already been replaced, and a second French-owned refinery in the east is in the process of replacing its Russian contracts, meaning Germany’s reliance on Russian oil has fallen by about two thirds since the invasion.

This means an oil embargo would no longer be a “national economic catastrophe”, said Mr Habeck, although it could still lead to local power disruptions and a spike in already alarmingly high fuel prices.

The European Union, urged on by members including Poland, has agreed an embargo on coal and is discussing a potential ban on oil, but has not found consensus on the gas imports it most relies on.

The situation was given greater urgency on Wednesday when Russian gas supplier Gazprom cut off exports to Poland and Bulgaria for refusing to pay for it with roubles, a demand made by the Kremlin which western powers say is a breach of contract.

Despite the scramble for alternatives, a tracking group, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, said on Thursday that the EU had sent 46.6 billion euros ($49.1bn) in energy payments to Russia during the two-month war in Ukraine.

Privatisation dilemma

Germany provided 9.1bn euros of this, making it the largest European importer, followed by Italy with 6.9bn. A quarter of Russian imports arrived at the ports of Rotterdam, Maasvlakte, Trieste, Gdansk and Zeebrugge.

Italy, like Germany, is trying to diversify its power supply with gas deliveries from outside Russia and investments in renewable energy, but the future of the Lukoil refinery in Sicily remains uncertain.

A spokesman for Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti told Reuters that the ministry was examining the situation, but that there was “concern about the social implications for the area” if Russian oil is stopped.