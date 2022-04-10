France votes in presidential election with cost of living and refugees the key issues

France is voting in a presidential election pitting the right wing against the far-right in an election in which the rising cost of living and refugees have become central issues.

Incumbent Emmanuel Macron is favourite to retain power in a field of 12 candidates but he is being challenged by far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour.

To win in Sunday’s primary a candidate needs to secure at least 50 per cent of votes. Going into the vote, opinion polls had no candidates at more than 30 per cent, but also many voters, possibly up to 37 per cent, were undecided.

While the possibility of a first round win remains, it is incredibly unlikely and has never happened before. The top two candidates from Sunday’s vote go forward to a second round of voting.

As many in France feel the cost-of-living pressures, some believe the far-right could breakthrough and win this election cycle.

In Pontaumur, a village in central France, Simone Astier, 88, said she had voted for Mr Macron but without real conviction.

“I am never satisfied because there is always something that's not right,” she said

In Sevres, a short distance outside Paris, 62-year-old Gnagne N'dry said he had voted for Jean-Luc Melenchon, attracted by the radical left-winger's plans to raise the minimum wage, lower the retirement age and freeze petrol prices.

People vote in Paris in the first round of the presidential election, where up to 48 million voters will choose from 12 candidates. AP

“His ideas are right for me, I am a taxi driver,” he said. “With him, I'd already be retired.”

On Ukraine, Mr Macron has been at the forefront of international talks on supporting Ukraine amid war and imposing sanctions on Russia.

On immigration, he wants to strengthen external borders of the European passport-free area, and speed up processing of asylum and residence permit applications.

On Ukraine, Ms Le Pen says she supports the Ukrainian people and refugees must be welcomed. She has previously cultivated ties with Moscow, but says Russia’s war in Ukraine “partially” changed her views about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On immigration, her plans include ending family reunification policies, introducing a law banning Muslim headscarves in all public places, and outlawing events and financing considered to be spreading “Islamism”.

Polls forecast that Mr Macron will lead Le Pen by a handful of percentage points in round one, with the top two going through to a second round vote on April 24. Mr Melenchon is snapping at their heels in third place and still fancies his chances of reaching the second round.

Ms Le Pen is accused of being an extremist bent on dividing society, but she has tried to show a more moderate face this election and focus on rising prices.

Mr Macron by contrast has campaigned relatively little, and entered the campaign later than he wanted because of the war in Ukraine.

Mr Zemmour, a far-right TV pundit, made a stunning entry into the campaign last year but has since lost ground.

Polling stations opened at 8am (0600 GMT) and will close at 6pm GMT, when the first exit polls will be published.