Nato offers hope of more military aid after Ukraine plea for 'weapons, weapons, weapons'

Nato signalled on Thursday it would increase military support to Ukraine after hearing an impassioned plea from the country’s foreign minister to speed up weapons shipments before it is too late.

At a summit at Nato headquarters where Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba said his wish list consisted of “weapons, weapons, weapons”, allies were urged to stop distinguishing between offensive and defensive arms in deliveries to Ukraine.

Mr Kuleba extracted a promise from Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that the alliance would “strengthen and sustain our support to Ukraine” and that its 30 members “recognise the urgency of providing more”.

Although Mr Stoltenberg would not give details of any specific weapons commitments, he said allies were providing both Soviet-era arms stocks and more modern technology to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s invasion.

“Everything Ukraine does with support from Nato allies is defensive because they are defending themselves, and of course they need different types of weapons and allies are providing them with different types of weapons,” he said, after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.

Britain and Poland, both Nato members, separately announced a military co-operation pact which they said would involve co-ordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine and modernising its military from Soviet-era equipment.

Nato has so far stopped short of providing the war planes that Ukraine has requested, while no tanks had been shipped until the Czech Republic reportedly sent a shipment of T-72 models this week.

Grateful to @G7 ministers for inviting me. We discussed ways to take the military, economic, and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to the new level. Ukraine proposes a fair deal: the world provides us with all the support we require; we fight and defeat Putin in Ukraine. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 7, 2022

In a sign of Ukraine’s desperation, one MP, Inna Sovsun, appealed for donations from her social media followers to crowdfund drones for Ukrainian special forces.

She urged people to support Ukraine “not in words, but with small donations” as she sought to circumvent a western decision-making process which the government in Kyiv regards as slow.

Nato’s top leaders have repeatedly said that any move interpreted in Moscow as a direct Nato intervention in the war would risk widening the conflict and bringing the bloc into direct combat with Russia.

But Mr Kuleba urged western allies to put aside their hesitations and supply Ukraine with enough weapons to win the war and bring a halt to what G7 countries described on Thursday as Russian atrocities in the country.

G7 foreign ministers, also meeting on Thursday, said they would tighten sanctions on Russia after the apparent massacre in Bucha, near Kyiv, while it was under the control of the Kremlin’s forces.

Moscow’s denials that such a massacre took place have been undermined by satellite photos, published by western intelligence and media outlets, showing bodies lying in Bucha’s streets when Russian forces still controlled the town.

Mr Kuleba said a coal embargo being discussed by diplomats in the European Union would be a step forward but that Ukraine was still demanding a wider import ban that would cover oil and gas.

Senior EU officials hope to get the coal ban agreed before the end of the week, giving them something to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when they visit Kyiv in the coming days.

A potential second phase of energy sanctions, targeting oil, will be discussed next week after Mr Borrell said the EU’s energy imports had financed Russia to the tune of €35 billion ($38bn) since the war began on February 24 — dwarfing the bloc's €1bn of military aid to Ukraine.

Kyiv wants its allies to complete the set by targeting gas deliveries, for which Europe is particularly reliant on Russia. Estonia announced on Thursday it would stop gas imports by the end of the year.

The G7 nations said they would “expedite plans” to reduce reliance on Russian fossil fuels but did not commit to a specific timetable, after the harrowing images from Bucha pushed European countries closer to an embargo.

“I hope we will never face a situation again when to step up the sanctions pressure, you need atrocities like Bucha to be revealed,” said Mr Kuleba.

He named Germany as one country that could do more in providing weapons, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz abandoned a years-long policy of not sending arms to conflict zones but did not deliver them quickly enough to satisfy Ukraine.

“While Berlin has time, Kyiv doesn’t,” said Mr Kuleba, who said the question was no longer about quantities of weapons but about how quickly they could be supplied.

“Either you help us now — and I'm speaking about days, not weeks, or your help will come too late, and many people will die, many civilians will lose their homes, many villages will be destroyed,” he said.