Over half a million people return to Ukraine

More than half a million people have returned to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion in February, Ukraine's interior ministry said.

“During the past week, 144,000 people left Ukraine and 88,000 arrived. In total … around 537,000 of our compatriots have returned to Ukraine,” the ministry said, citing data from the national border service.

The returns have been facilitated by the recent reduction in intensity in fighting with concern for family and lack of security in places of refuge the main reasons.

Not all refugees are returning permanently, however, with some going back to rescue family before fleeing the war-torn country once more.

Tens of thousands have been leaving Ukraine daily since the start of the war in what has become Europe's worst refugee crisis since the Second World War.

In total, more than 10 million people have left Ukraine or been internally displaced.

Of this number, more than 4.2 million Ukrainians have left the country, according to the latest UN data.

The UN's International Organisation for Migration said about 205,000 non-Ukrainians have also departed.

Before the war, 37 million people lived in territories controlled by Kyiv. That figure does not include the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 or two eastern regions controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

