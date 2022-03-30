Moscow announces new Mariupol ceasefire to move out civilians

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry announced a local ceasefire on Thursday to allow civilians to be moved from Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol.

A humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia, through the Russian-controlled port of Berdiansk, would be opened from 10am, the ministry said on Wednesday.

"For this humanitarian operation to succeed, we propose to carry it out with the direct participation of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross," the ministry said.

The Russian ministry asked Kyiv to guarantee the "unconditional respect" for the ceasefire through written notification, the UNHCR and ICRC before 6am on Thursday.

Moscow also asked the Ukrainian army to ensure the security of the bus convoys along the designated corridor.

A shell fired by a Russian tank strikes an apartment building in the city of Mariupol in south-east Ukraine. AP Photo

The ministry said it had agreed to a proposal from Kyiv to open in the last 24 hours four new humanitarian corridors, from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia.