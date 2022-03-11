EU says 'pause needed' in Iran nuclear talks

The EU said on Friday that the talks it is chairing on the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear accord must be paused, days after fresh demands from Russia complicated negotiations.

"A pause in #ViennaTalks is needed, due to external factors," the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted, adding that "a final text is essentially ready and on the table".

It had been feared the tense talks in Vienna between Iran and world powers were close to collapse.

They hit a roadblock after Russia requested the deal be linked to the Ukraine war.

Iran, meanwhile, suggested there were new hurdles to clear, while Washington said hard issues remained.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, said his country would not give up on elements of "national strength", such as nuclear progress and regional influence.

On Thursday, head of Iranian security Ali Shamkhani tweeted: "Vienna negotiations are becoming more complicated every hour without a political decision by the United States.

The current round of negotiations started in late November between Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia, with the US taking part indirectly.

Their aim was to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which began unravelling when former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Last week Russia said it was demanding guarantees that the Western sanctions imposed on its economy following its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.

As with the original JCPOA in 2015, Moscow had been expected to play a role in the implementation of any fresh deal, for example by receiving shipments of enriched uranium from Iran.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves after a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday. EPA

Borrell added on Friday that he would "continue to be in touch with all #JCPOA participants and the U.S. to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement".

On Thursday, the US had reaffirmed its position that a deal remained close and could even be reached "in the coming days".

"It's really down to a very small number of outstanding issues," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference on Thursday, without mentioning any new demands from Washington.

"But the reason these particular issues are outstanding is because they are among the most difficult ones."

This is a developing story.