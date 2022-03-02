Fighting mounts in Kharkiv as Russian airborne troops land in Ukraine’s second city

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Russian paratroopers landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, where they have been engaged in heavy fighting by defenders, the Ukrainian Army said.

“Russian airborne troops landed in Kharkiv … and attacked a local hospital,” the army said on messaging app Telegram. “There is a continuing fight between the invaders and the Ukrainians.”

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas on Tuesday, in what Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a blatant campaign of terror.

US President Joe Biden vowed to make Russia's President Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for the invasion.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Mr Zelenskyy said, after Tuesday's rocket and missile attack on Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, and the deadly bombing of a TV tower in the capital Kiev.

At least 10 people were killed and 35 wounded in Tuesday's strikes at the centre of Kharkiv, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the fighting as a Russian military convoy north of Kiev — reported to be 60 kilometres long — advances towards the city.

About 140km west of Kiev, in the city of Zhytomyr, four people, including a child, were killed on Tuesday by a Russian cruise missile, a Ukrainian official said.

Mr Putin ordered the “special military operation” last Thursday in a bid to disarm Ukraine, capture the “neo-Nazis” he says are running the country and crush its hopes of closer ties to the West.

Ukraine, which is not a member of Nato, has called on the US-led military alliance to implement a no-fly zone – a request rejected by Washington, which fears stoking a direct conflict between the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

Washington and its allies have instead sent weapons to Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US had agreed with partners to convene a task force “to freeze and seize the assets of key Russian elites".