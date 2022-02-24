Western leaders gather to agree retribution against Russia

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Western leaders were preparing swift retribution against Russia on Thursday for an all-out assault on Ukraine which they described as Europe’s gravest military crisis since the guns of the Second World War fell silent.

Leaders of the G7 countries were holding talks as artillery opened fire and explosions rang out in Ukraine, with another round of sanctions on the way that the European Union said would degrade Russia’s economy and technological prowess.

Although there was no appetite among western leaders for waging war directly with Russia, Britain said it would increase support for Ukraine, and Nato promised to shore up its eastern flank with land and air forces.

“Diplomatically, politically, economically and, eventually, militarily, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The EU said it was helping Ukraine to disconnect its power grid from Russia’s and was implementing plans to absorb refugees fleeing the country as Mr Putin’s forces roll in.

US President Joe Biden was expected to speak after online talks with the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Japan, the EU and Nato in which leaders said they would co-ordinate a joint approach.

The EU’s 27 leaders will meet in Brussels after the G7 talks to discuss tightening sanctions, just hours after a previous round of measures took effect in a failed attempt to deter Russian aggression.

Nato will take up the baton on Friday with talks among its 30 allies as well as non-members Sweden and Finland, whose status has taken on a greater significance as Russia demands a ban on further expansion.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s invasion had shaken the foundations of the European security order and was an attempt to “turn the clock back by force” after Mr Putin repeatedly spoke of Russia’s historic control of what is now Ukraine.

The promise of further sanctions “sends a strong message of unity and it demonstrates how alone and isolated Russia is”, Mr Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian troops move in their tanks to repel an attack by the Russian military on the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Thursday. AFP

G7 leaders said the latest batch of measures would make Russia a pariah state, suppress its economic growth and eventually leave its people turning to Mr Putin for answers.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the draft package would cut Russia off from financial markets, increasing its borrowing costs and driving up inflation.

“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build a future,” she said. “It is President Putin who will have to explain this to his citizens.”

After weeks of warnings that an invasion could be coming, Ms von der Leyen said there were "explicit contingency plans" with frontline countries such as Poland to absorb a potential wave of refugees.

Although European leaders hope there will be as few refugees as possible, countries "are fully prepared for them and they are welcome", she said. There were traffic jams on Kiev's roads and petrol stations after Ukraine awoke to the Russian invasion.

A huge traffic jam in Kiev as people try to leave the city in the direction of western Ukraine. AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was chairing the G7 talks, said the aim of the sanctions was to “make clear to the Russian leadership that it will pay a bitter price for this aggression”.

“It will become clear that Putin has made a grave mistake with this war,” he said in Berlin.

Mr Scholz this week assuaged some of his allies' concerns about Germany's stance on Russia by moving to suspend the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline indefinitely. But he was told in a call by Mr Johnson on Thursday that the "strongest possible sanctions" were now needed, Downing Street said.

In Britain, where many were left underwhelmed by an initial round of sanctions against three people and five banks, Mr Johnson said the package from western allies was “designed in time to hobble the Russian economy”.

There have long been calls to clean suspect Russian money out of London and the UK after decades of investment by wealthy businessmen with ties to the Kremlin.

Outside the G7 bloc, Australia imposed another batch of sanctions hitting 25 Russian army commanders and four entities involved in the sale of military technology.

But Ukraine pleaded with countries to go further by moving, as it did on Thursday, to cut off diplomatic relations with Russia. Other possibilities not previously used by western leaders would include sanctioning Mr Putin himself or cutting Russia out of a global payments system called Swift.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also called for weapons and equipment for Ukraine, while accepting that Nato countries will not fight Russia directly because Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.

“The world can and must stop Putin,” he said. “The time to act is now.”