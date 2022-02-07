Voters pull plug on giant solar power project in Austria

Austria’s ambitious climate plans have suffered a setback after a proposal to build the nation’s biggest solar energy park was rejected by 181 votes in a local referendum.

The planned solar panels were to be built on 52 hectares of farmland, an area more than four times bigger than the largest currently operating site.

It comes with anti-nuclear Austria relying on a huge expansion of solar, wind and hydroelectric energy to meet its climate goals and reduce its reliance on imported oil and gas.

Read more Lawyers prepare court battle over EU nuclear plans

Developers said the project would make the small town of Wimpassing, about 40 kilometres from Vienna, one of the first places in the country to reduce its carbon footprint to zero.

But they failed to persuade residents, who objected to the size of the project, the change to the rural landscape and the use of arable land for the project.

The small local electorate rejected the proposal by 491 votes to 310 in a poll held on Sunday.

“We have sent a clear signal … that we do not want power plants of this size on valuable arable land,” said the local branch of the Austrian People’s Party, which opposed the project.

Austria has a target of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, earlier than the EU’s 2050 deadline or the 2045 date envisioned by Germany.

The state of Burgenland, home to Wimpas