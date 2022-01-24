Nato deploys added military assets to eastern Europe amid Russia tensions

Nato said it was deploying additional fighter jets and ships to eastern Europe as tensions with Russia refused to die down.

Meanwhile the European Commission has also proposed a €1.2 billion ($1.36bn) aid package to Ukraine to help Kiev mitigate the economic impact it faces amid a build-up of around 100,000 Russia troops on the Ukrainian border and fears that an invasion is imminent. Moscow rejects the claims.

“Nato will continue to take all necessary measures to protect and defend all allies, including by reinforcing the eastern part of the alliance,” said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, as he welcomed additional military support from Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands.

“We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence,” said Mr Stoltenberg.

The Kremlin accused Nato of ramping up tensions through “information hysteria” and “concrete actions".

Russia has already invaded Ukraine once, annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, and supported pro-Russian Ukrainian separatists fighting the Kiev government in the Donbass region.

High-level talks between Russia and Western capitals have failed to make headway or ease tensions. Moscow has issues a series of controversial proposals to the West, including a Nato promise that it will never allow Ukraine to join the military alliance. Nato has rejected that demand out of hand.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the financial aid, comprised of emergency loans and grants, was intended to “help Ukraine now to address its rapid escalation in financing needs due to the conflict".

While Ukraine is not a member of Nato or the EU, both have offered their support to Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers were meeting in Brussels on Monday amid the tensions, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also dialling in.

An EU statement condemned Moscow’s “continued aggressive actions and threats against Ukraine and calls on Russia to de-escalate”.

“Notions of “spheres of influence” have no place in the 21st century,” it said.

The EU said it remained committed “to the core principles on which European security is built”.

“This includes notably the sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States; the inviolability of frontiers; refraining from the threat or use of force; and the freedom of States to choose or change their own security arrangements.

“These principles are neither negotiable nor subject to revision or reinterpretation. Their violation by Russia is an obstacle to a common and indivisible security space in Europe and threatens peace and stability on our continent.”

Denmark's foreign minister said the EU would be ready to target Russia with heavy sanctions if it attacked Ukraine, but did not say what sectors would be targeted.

The EU and levied economic sanctions on Moscow hitting its energy, banking and defence sectors after Russia annexed the Crimea in 2014.

“There's no doubt we are ready to react with comprehensive, never-seen-before sanctions if Russia were to invade Ukraine again,” Jeppe Kofod said on arrival at the EU talks.

Speaking before those talks, Ireland’s foreign minister said Russia's plan to hold naval exercises off the Irish cost were “not welcome” given the current tensions. The drills, set to begin in February, will occur in international waters, but within Irish controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone.

In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned manoeuvre in advance.

“This is not a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what is happening with and in Ukraine at the moment,” said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

“It’s important that I brief my colleagues on those intentions.

“Russia, under international law, can take military exercises in international waters, but the fact they are choosing to do it on the West borders of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that is in our view not welcome and not wanted right now, particularly in the coming weeks.”