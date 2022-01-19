Blinken urges Russia to take 'peaceful path' over Ukraine

The US Secretary of State urged Russia to take a “peaceful path” on Ukraine as he arrived in Kiev in a show of support.

Antony Blinken arrived in Europe on Wednesday for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany in Berlin and a showdown with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva.

About 100,000 Russian troops are massed on Russia's border with Ukraine, leading to fears in the West of an imminent invasion, claims that Moscow rejects.

"I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path but ultimately that's going to be President Putin's decision," Mr Blinken said.

"We know that there are plans in place to increase that force even more on very short notice and that gives President Putin the capacity, also on very short notice, to take further aggressive action against Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Mr Blinken for an increase in US military support, believed to be an additional $200 million in defensive military aid.

"I would like to thank you personally, and President Biden and the US administration for your support, for military assistance to Ukraine, for increasing this assistance," Mr Zelenskiy told Mr Blinken.

The Ukrainian president said his country had over recent years allocated the maximum amount of money possible to strengthen its armed forces.

"There are some 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine's borders and in that sense the threat to Ukraine is unprecedented," Mr Blinken said.

"So the president [Joe Biden] asked me to underscore once again our commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, to its sovereignty, to its independence."

"But all the same, we understand that to take steps quickly to modernise the army, we need help, especially in these times, in difficult times."

Russia has put forward a string of demands to Nato to help ease tension over Ukraine, including a ban on Kiev joining the military alliance. Nato has rejected that request out of hand.

Nato-Russia talks were held last week on the proposals with little progress made. Mr Lavrov said there would be no continuation of the negotiations until Nato responded to Russia’s demands.

These include measures that would limit military activity in former Warsaw Pact and ex-Soviet countries that joined the alliance post-Cold War.

Nato member states have warned Russia it will face severe economic measures if it does invade Ukraine.