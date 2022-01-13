Former Syrian intelligence officer guilty of human rights abuses after torture trial

A former Syrian intelligence officer has been convicted of crimes against humanity and sentenced to life in prison by a German court after a watershed trial that laid bare the abuses committed by the regime of Bashar Al Assad.

Prosecutors in Germany accused Anwar Raslan of overseeing the murder of 58 people and torture of 4,000 others at the Al Khatib detention centre in Damascus between April 2011 and September 2012.

The trial in Koblenz, in which more than 80 people have testified including those previously detained in Syria, is the first to prosecute those accused of carrying out abuses in Syria.

Raslan was put on trial in April 2020 along with low-ranking intelligence agent Eyad Al Gharib, who was accused of helping to arrest and transport protesters to Al Khatib. He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in February for complicity in crimes against humanity.

The trial was made possible under the principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows offences to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a foreign country.