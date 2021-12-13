EU discusses possible sanctions against Russia amid Ukraine tensions

European foreign ministers are discussing another potential round of sanctions against Russia and are working to avoid a crisis amid a build of Moscow’s troops on its border with Ukraine.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, speaking as he arrived for a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers, said no “concrete decision” would be taken on sanctions on Monday. The EU is studying, in co-ordination with the US and UK, what and when those next economic measures could be, he added.

Mr Borrell said ministers were in a “deterring” and “dissuasion mode” to stop a crisis developing.

“But in any case we will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia, if it happens. But, now, we are trying to do our best in order to prevent this from happening,” Mr Borrell said.

His comments echo those of the G7 countries at the weekend, when they warned Russia of consequences if it takes action against Ukraine.

EU measures were imposed in 2014 on Russia’s energy, banking and defence sectors, after it invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

Russia has massed 90,000 troops at its border with Ukraine and has backed separatists fighting Ukrainian government forces. Efforts to reach a political settlement to a separatist conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people in seven years have failed.

While western leaders say they fear an attack, Russia insists it has no intention of doing so.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, whose country has an uneasy relationship with its Russian neighbour, said: “We are convinced that Russia is actually preparing for all-out war against Ukraine. It's an unprecedented event probably since the Second World War.

“If it's an unprecedented attack … that means that the answer has to be unprecedented from the western countries as well.”

Mr Borrell said Monday’s talks were in a way a continuation of the weekend’s G7 talks, where he said there was a strong agreement to “stand behind Ukraine” and “its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.