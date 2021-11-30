Blinken warns of 'serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine

Any Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger "serious consequences", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

Mr Blinken spoke ahead of a Nato summit in Riga, Latvia, where foreign ministers will discuss Russia's unexplained troop build-up on its border with Ukraine.

Blinken called the Russian troop movements unusual and said any escalatory actions by Russia would be of "great concern" to Washington.

Britain meanwhile urged the alliance to support Ukraine's defences and told Moscow that attacking Ukraine would be a strategic mistake.

"We have seen this playbook from the Kremlin before when Russia falsely claimed its illegal annexation of Crimea was a response to Nato aggression," said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"Nato is an alliance forged on the principle of defence, not provocation. Any suggestion that NATO is provoking the Russians is clearly false."

Mr Blinken was expected to brief his 29 Nato counterparts in Riga on the US intelligence assessment of the situation in Ukraine.

The alliance says Russia has combat-ready troops on the Ukrainian border. Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleged on Friday that intelligence services had uncovered plans for a Russian-backed coup in Kiev.

Poland, a Nato member, suspects Russia of playing a role in the border crisis in Belarus, an ally of Moscow. Belarus on Monday announced joint military drills with Russia.

Russia denies any intention to invade Ukraine, its ex-Soviet neighbour.