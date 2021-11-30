Iraqi ISIS member convicted by German court of genocide against Yazidis

An Iraqi ISIS member has been jailed for life by a German court for genocide against the Yazidi community, in the first verdict to use the label for crimes committed against the minority.

Taha Al Jumailly, 29, was found guilty in Frankfurt of genocide, crimes against humanity resulting in death, war crimes, aiding and abetting war crimes, and bodily harm resulting in death, after joining the terrorist group in 2013.

He was accused of enslaving a Yazidi mother and her 5-year-old daughter. The child died of thirst after she was chained up outside in the Fallujah summer heat in 2015, as punishment for wetting the bed.

The accused passed out in court when the verdict was announced, causing proceedings to be suspended.

Although Germany has already convicted ISIS members who have returned to the country for crimes against the Yazidis, Tuesday’s judgment was the first time that a court has used the word genocide to describe what happened to the community.

Germany has used the legal principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows offences to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a foreign country.

About 10,000 Yazidis were killed when ISIS swept through northern Iraq in 2014. Approximately 7,000 women and girls were enslaved.

A key witness has been the Yazidi mother, who has been represented by a team including human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

In a separate trial, Al Jumailly’s ex-wife Jennifer Wenisch was sentenced to 10 years in jail in October for crimes against humanity and her role in the 5-year-old girl's death.