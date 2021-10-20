Polish divers find body of young Syrian on border with Belarus

Polish divers found the body of a Syrian man, 19, in a river on the Polish-Belarusian border on Wednesday, state news agency PAP reported.

Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported sharp increases in migrants from countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq trying to cross their frontiers from Belarus.

Warsaw and Brussels say the movement from Belarus is designed to put pressure on the EU over sanctions it imposed on Minsk.

The border guard have been looking for the man since Tuesday when they caught another Syrian who said he and a compatriot were pushed into the river by Belarusian officers, PAP reported.

Divers found the body on Wednesday in the river Bug, which forms part of the border between Poland and Belarus.

"His identity was confirmed by the other young man with whom he tried to illegally cross the Bug a day earlier," Lublin region police spokesman Andrzej Fijolek said.

"We also found documents on the body. So there is no doubt that's the 19-year-old Syrian citizen."

Mr Fijolek said an investigation would be conducted into the death.

Rights groups have criticised Poland's nationalist government over its treatment of migrants at the border, accusing it of pushing them back over the line.

Six people were earlier found dead near the border since the surge of migrants.