EU dampens hopes of imminent Iran nuclear talks

EU-Iran talks this week to resurrect the negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal looked less likely on Monday as officials contradicted each other.

Iran had said its lead nuclear negotiator would be in Brussels in the coming days for talks with the EU, but the bloc’s foreign affairs chief declined to confirm that they would take place.

Later, an EU spokeswoman also cast doubt over the status of the talks.

“There will not be a meeting on Thursday. At this stage, we cannot confirm if or when a meeting will take place,” spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told AFP.

A senior EU official was in Tehran last week amid efforts to restart discussions.

Indirect, EU-convened negotiations in Vienna between Iran and the US over the resurrection of the accord have been on hold since June when Iranian presidential elections took place.

The US and EU are seeking a return to the Vienna talks, which were also attended by the remaining signatories to the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said; “after the talks in Tehran, [lead nuclear negotiator Ali] Bagheri will go to Brussels to discuss outstanding issues”.

Mr Khatibzadeh said that “obstacles and challenges behind the lack of progress in six rounds of talks in Vienna must be discussed” with the EU in Brussels.

He only referred to the EU, and not the remaining signatories to the deal.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, said on Monday that he was “more optimistic today than yesterday” that the talks with Iran would happen this week.

“No confirmation yet, but things are getting better. And I hope that we will have preparatory meetings in Brussels in the days to come. But I cannot be sure on that,” he said.

Enrique Mora, the EU official who convened the six rounds of Vienna talks, visited Iran last week but no date was agreed on when those negotiations would resume.

The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in return for limits on its nuclear programme, but has in effect been void since former US president Donald Trump abandoned it in 2018 and reimposed heavy economic measures.

In response, Tehran has repeatedly breached the limits set out by the accord, and its nuclear programme has yielded higher quantities of enriched uranium.

Tehran says it wants the negotiations to resume, but wants Washington to terminate its sanctions before any return to its own commitments.

“Our main goal is to make sure that all the sanctions will be lifted and obtain guarantees so that nobody in Washington can ever again play with the world and ridicule it [by breaching the deal]. This goal can only be achieved through pragmatic talks,” said Mr Khatibzadeh.